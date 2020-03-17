Courtney Brown, a senior at Derby High School, recently won the Optimist Club of Derby’s essay contest based on a theme of “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams You Imagine?”
Brown was awarded a $500 scholarship for the honor. In addition, the essay will be sent to the Kansas district level, to be judged along with winners from other Optimist clubs in the state. The winner at district level will win an additional $2,500 scholarship.
“As a freshman, I was excited to learn there was an Optimist essay contest because it combines my love for writing with the topic of optimism, something I try to embrace. I looked forward to being able to compete as a senior, so it was nice to bring that full circle and also receive an award for my work,” Brown said. “I also appreciate receiving a scholarship to help with college expenses.”
“Miss Brown did a wonderful job of articulating this year’s theme. She expressed herself well through the essay and deserved the honor of first place,” said Club President Judy Morris.
Other top finishers in this year’s contest were Anna Scott (second), Daniel Weber (third), and Rachel Dworak and Kaylee Baker (fourth, tie).
The Optimist Club of Derby has been participating in the Optimist Essay Contest for nearly 50 years and has been active in the community since 1968. Other programs and service projects that the club is involved in include an oratorical contest, fishing derby, respect for law, student of the year and many others.