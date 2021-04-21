For Derby Police Department animal control officer Tori Brown, the position is a perfect merger of two of her passions – law enforcement and animals.
Prior to taking the job with the Derby PD three years ago, Brown was working private security in the Wichita area. Before that, she held a number of jobs working with animals – including serving as a veterinary assistant, kennel manager and owning and operating a horse training business. Then, “the stars aligned” when the opportunity in Derby presented itself.
“I love animals. It’s been my passion and my focus for the better part of my adult life. This was an opportunity for me to be involved with something that had a larger impact,” Brown said. “Just volunteering at the local shelter was great for a community service project, but I didn’t feel like I was making much of an impact. This allowed me the chance to engage more people, make more of a difference and help on a larger scale.”
On a day-to-day basis, Brown typically enforces city ordinances as they relate to domestic animals.
“My primary focus is returning cats and dogs to their owners when they’re lost, found loose in the city, things like that,” Brown said.
Additionally, Brown helps local homeowners with nuisance problems like feral cats, raccoons, skunks, etc. If it is a more complex issue beyond Brown’s capabilities, she can also connect homeowners with comprehensive resources to address more serious problems (i.e., raccoons living in someone’s attic).
This year, Brown’s capabilities have expanded thanks to a new, larger animal control truck purchased by the department. Instead of two kennels, the truck now has eight that can also better accommodate various sizes of animals encountered in Derby.
Kennels on the new truck are also self-contained, meaning it’s easier to ensure the safety of animals being held as well as sanitizing between returns.
Brown is committed to making sure those animals are safely returned as well. With updated accommodations, she can now hold animals for longer so she can make those returns directly and not have to worry as much about temporary sheltering for extended separations of pet and owner.
“Now, with the heat and air conditioning on the truck, I can hold those animals much longer in a more comfortable way so that gives me a better opportunity to get them returned to their owner,” Brown said. “I would hands down, every time, rather bring a dog home then send it to the shelter. It’s a much less stressful situation for the animal and, let’s face it, we all love happy endings. I would rather bring that dog home.”
Even without the new truck, Brown was able return 213 of 242 dogs and cats (88 percent) picked up in 2020 to their owners without having to transport them to a shelter. And still, 36 percent of those transported were returned to their owners while 61 percent were adopted by new owners.
On top of benefitting from new equipment, Brown is committed to continuing personal education (animal handling, dealing with nuisances, etc.) to do the most good for Derby animals and the community, which she sees as her purpose.
Spring is a time when Brown is typically responding to more nuisance calls (due to breeding season), but whether nuisance or domesticated she hopes to ensure the animals are treated humanely.
There’s a lot of work – between tracking owners on Facebook, checking with vets or getting microchip information – that can go into returns, but Brown said her goal is always to have a positive interaction with pet owners.
Given experiences like reuniting a cat found in a raccoon trap that had been separated from its owner for five years, that is one part of the job Brown admits always stands out.
“Being able to reunite those animals with their owners is probably my favorite part of the job,” Brown said. “Those are by far my proudest moments is when I can bring somebody back their pet that they thought was gone forever and here we have this great resolution.”