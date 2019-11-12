Usually, non-presidential elections don’t attract much attention, but this year’s contest pulled in a respectable turnout as Derby voters joined others across the county last week to select a host of local representatives.
Countywide, there were 60,527 ballots cast among 302,885 registered voters for a 20 percent turnout, according to the Sedgwick County Election Office.
In comparison, the 2016 presidential election got a 65.8 percent turnout and the 2018 general election received a 55.9 percent participation rate in Sedgwick County.
Before the election, Tabitha Lehman, the Sedgwick County Election Commissioner, predicted a fairly low, but standard 16 percent turnout. However, participation surpassed that.
There also was a much higher request for mail-in ballots and higher early voter turnout, she said.
Much of that can be contributed to the Wichita mayoral race, which had its share of controversy, but Derby voters also showed up to the polls.
The results this week from the county’s election office for mayor of Derby were 1,668 votes, or 58 percent, for incumbent Randy White, and 1,191, or 41.4 percent for challenger Mark Staats. There also were 16 write-in ballots, which accounted for 0.6 percent.
The percentage of difference remained fairly uniform throughout the eight precincts. In No. 42, the precinct with the highest turnout, White got 333 votes for 56.6 percent and Staats received 255 votes for 43.4 percent.
Looking at City Council races, incumbent Rocky Cornejo in Ward 1 cruised to victory unopposed with 595 votes, or 97.2 percent. There were 17 write-in votes, which accounted for 2.8 percent.
One competitive council race
Another candidate with no opposition, Jack Hezlep of Ward 2, got 672 votes for 98.7 percent. There were nine write-in ballots for 1.3 percent. He was an incumbent.
A new face on the council will be Nicholas Engle, who won Ward 3. He had no opposition and got 472 votes, or 97.7 percent. There were 11 write-in ballots for 2.3 percent. He replaces Cheryl Bannon, who is retiring after 17 years on the council, the longest record of service of any current member.
The only competitive council race was Ward 4 where Jenny Webster beat Thomas Wilhite 391 to 277. She got 58.2 percent and he received 41.2 percent. There also were four write-in ballots for 0.6 percent.
New office holders will take their seats in January.
The USD 260 school board election takes in different boundaries from the city election as the district extends beyond Derby’s city limits.
There were more than 10,000 votes cast and voters selected a mix of three incumbents and two newcomers to serve four-year terms. The members will assume office in January.
Veteran members Matt Hoag, Matthew Joyce and Tina Prunier were selected to serve an additional term. They were joined by new members Pamela Doyle and Mark Tillison.
The top four vote recipients in the at-large election got in. Prunier got 1,822 votes, or 17.6 percent; Doyle got 1,716 votes, or 16.6 percent; Joyce got 1,451 votes, or 14.1 percent; and Hoag got 1,519 votes, or 14.7 percent.
Those not making the cut were Don Adkission, Ron Chronister and Lauren Ignowski. There also were 60 write-in ballots for 0.6 percent.
There was one race for an at-large school board position with a two-year term. Tillison got 1,800 votes for 59.9 percent and Althea Arvin received 1,188 votes for 39.6 percent. In addition, there were 15 write-in ballots for 0.5 percent.