The Derby Board of Education recently heard a proposal to expand the Boys and Girls Club (BGC) program to an additional elementary school and two middle schools for the 2023-2024 school year. Currently BGC has a program at Oaklawn Elementary.
During the presentation, Junnae Campbell, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas, indicated the new elementary club would most likely be at El Paso Elementary and work with or replace the current latckey program, which serves 40 students before school and 18 after school.
One perk of having the BGC located at a school would be the addition of a staff person that is funded by BGC. This person would work with educators during the day to tailor the BGC program to the students’ needs and to provide support throughout the day.
Boys and Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas has expanded their programs from two independent locations in 2020 to 15 programs that include 13 partnerships with school districts today. The most recent additions have been in Maize and Emporia.
The Boys and Girls Club of America has three core focus areas: academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character and citizenship. Local BGC programs have access to a variety of special curriculum developed by the national Boys and Girls Club organization, including environmental education, financial awareness and STEM subjects.
Curriculum subject selection would be done collaboratively with school staff and parent and student input.
The new program would begin in August 2023. Costs for families to be part of the service is a one-time $50 membership fee for after school care for kindergarten through eighth grade students.
Board members questioned if other Derby schools might have programs in the future. Campbell said her organization has intentions to continue to expand programs in south central Kansas. BGC of South Central Kansas receives funds from private donations and federal grants.
Derby's Board of Education approved the new Boys and Girls Club program for three district schools at its March 27 meeting.