BGC Program

USD 260 students are shown reading at a summer latchkey program. If approved by the school board, a new Boy and Girls Club program would replace latchkey during the year at El Paso Elementary in 2023-2024 and potentially other schools in the future.

 FILE

The Derby Board of Education recently heard a proposal to expand the Boys and Girls Club (BGC) program to an additional elementary school and two middle schools for the 2023-2024 school year. Currently BGC has a program at Oaklawn Elementary. 

During the presentation, Junnae Campbell, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas, indicated the new elementary club would most likely be at El Paso Elementary and work with or replace the current latckey program, which serves 40 students before school and 18 after school.

