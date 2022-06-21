A 3-year-old boy was pulled from under water in the children’s pool area on June 17 at Rock River Rapids in Derby.
At around 8:52 p.m. a lifeguard identified the boy under water and performed a water rescue. Derby Fire and Rescue as well as Sedgwick County EMS responded to the call.
The boy was alert and responsive when emergency responders arrived. He was transported by EMS to a Wichita area hospital as a precaution.
The last incident of an emergency water rescue at the water park was in July of 2019.