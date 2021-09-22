Organizers with Peacock Entertainment and event sponsors of the Bourbon Salute recently presented a donation to the McConnell Air Force Base First Sergeant’s Association – the annual recipient of the fundraising efforts.
This year, that amount grew by more than $15,000, with $22,842 being raised through the event.
Pictured at the check presentation are (left to right) Master Sgt. Tim Harman; Master Sgt. Kelley Tessmann; Master Sgt. Chris Findley; Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Couvillion; Master Sgt. Shane Roten; Master Sgt. Benson Maiden; Master Sgt. Anthony Jordan; Master Sgt. Elliot Gossett; Master Sgt. Nadine Wiese; Chrissy Robben, Peacock Entertainment; Pat Pelkowski, Peacock Entertainment; Seth Reed, K & S Liquor; Dale Rotramel, MJB Heating and Cooling; and Jack Pulley, president of the Friends of McConnell.