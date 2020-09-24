The Bourbon Salute is back on in 2020, despite a slight delay due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Intended as an evening to enjoy perfectly paired bourbons with a variety of smoked meats, sides and cigars, the Bourbon Salute is also a fundraiser for the McConnell First Sergeant’s Council. All proceeds will help local United States Air Force servicemen and women during the holidays as they spend time away from their own family and friends.
Dinner will include smoked ribs, brisket and pulled pork and will be prepared by Derby local Adam’s Rib. Attendees can also try their hand at a whiskey pull and take part in a special cigar and bourbon pairing.
Tickets are $75 and will be on sale through the day of the event, Oct. 2. Festivities will get started at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park in Derby.