During the first Derby Chamber of Commerce luncheon post COVID-19, event organizers announced that the Bourbon Salute fundraiser is planned to go on as scheduled July 24 at The Lodge at Warren Riverview Park.
Proceeds from the event go to the McConnell First Sergeant’s Council to help local United States Air Force men and women while they are away from their families during the holidays. The event raised $4,000 in 2019.
A dinner of smoked ribs, brisket and pulled pork will be served at the event. There will also be a whiskey pull and selection of cigars to choose from for a special cigar and bourbon pairing. Tickets for the Bourbon Salute (available through eventbrite.com) are $60 through the end of June and will increase to $75 starting in July.