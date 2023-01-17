Information presented by USD 260 Director of Technology Dennis Elledge, at the Jan. 9 Board of Education meeting indicates that cyber attacks should be a continued concern for all school districts. The Derby school district is no exception to these potential attacks.
School districts across the country are being disproportionately targeted by cybersecurity events. The Center for Internet Security says the ransomware group Vice Society has been successful in targeting the K-12 sector and is still continuing to focus on school districts.
A recent report published by the Center for Internet Security and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center identified the top five reasons why school districts are being targeted so heavily.
Leading the list of reasons was the lack of funding. On average, schools allocate less than eight percent of their IT budget for cybersecurity. The lack of a complete cybersecurity strategy, along with an inadequate availability of cybersecurity professionals, were other top reasons. The research also pointed out some districts don’t have an effective incident response plan.
A report presented by Elledge indicated that the Derby school district may be in better shape than many other districts with cybersecurity protocols.
Derby Public Schools has recently Implemented a new monitoring system from the Center for Internet Security.
Elledge reported that in the first week of January, the district blocked 5,000 clicks. Of those, 1,100 were known phishing, malware or command and control domain attacks for addresses on the internet.
“That was 1,100 potential incidents we did not have to even worry about,” Elledge said.
A new endpoint protection system provides enhanced protection on each device as well.
“It is monitored 24/7 by live technology professionals at a network operation center. They are watching a consolidated report of devices for suspicious activity,” Elledge explained.
He said the operation center will call the district when they are beginning to see something happening.