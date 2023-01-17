Dennis Elledge
DENNIS ELLEDGE USD 260 Directory of Technology

Information presented by USD 260 Director of Technology Dennis Elledge, at the Jan. 9 Board of Education meeting indicates that cyber attacks should be a continued concern for all school districts. The Derby school district is no exception to these potential attacks.

School districts across the country are being disproportionately targeted by cybersecurity events. The Center for Internet Security says the ransomware group Vice Society has been successful in targeting the K-12 sector and is still continuing to focus on school districts.

