The Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council invite the public to view and enjoy a new exhibit currently on display in the High Wall Gallery, “Magician’s Box,” featuring the work of local artist Katherine Conrad.
Created in gouache, oil pastels and ink, the pieces are inspired by her connections to role-playing games, characters from folktales and fairytales, and her own vivid imagination. With 20 pieces of art shared, Conrad hopes to stimulate the imagination of the community.
As patrons visit the gallery area, they may take note of not only the creativity involved in the handling of gouache materials, pencil and pastels, but also the titles given to the works.
Conrad has taken inspiration from stories, poetry, medieval paintings, historical figures, favorite songs and more. There is truly an eclectic interest in many forms of visual expression, as she challenges the viewer to pause and consider the connections between the work and titles.
“Beauty and the Beast” and “Vampire Likes Ice Cream” seem logical, but other pieces – like “Hey You” – may require a second look. Some works are humorous, some are mysterious, and all show effort to put on paper what roams in Conrad’s mind.
The High Wall Gallery, located in the Business Center, has served as a launching space for many artists and the varieties of exhibits tend to draw public attention. In past years, exhibits including portrait sketches, Kansas wildlife, foreign travel experiences, and holiday photos have been displayed. Emerging artists are strongly encouraged to seek out this venue to exhibit their work.
The “Magician’s Box” will remain on display through Sept. 26 and the art is available for purchase. Those interested in purchasing art or displaying works are encouraged to contact Tami English, Chair, Derby Arts Council at Derby Public Library by email at tami@derbylibrary.com or by phone at 316-788-0760.