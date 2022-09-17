Art Gallery

“After the Circus” is one of several pieces featured in Katherine Conrad’s current exhibit on display in the library’s High Wall Gallery.

 COURTESY

The Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council invite the public to view and enjoy a new exhibit currently on display in the High Wall Gallery, “Magician’s Box,” featuring the work of local artist Katherine Conrad.

Created in gouache, oil pastels and ink, the pieces are inspired by her connections to role-playing games, characters from folktales and fairytales, and her own vivid imagination. With 20 pieces of art shared, Conrad hopes to stimulate the imagination of the community.

