Jocelyn Bollig

Jocelyn Bollig is shown getting hands-on helping one of the students in her classroom at Stone Creek Elementary.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Speak with Stone Creek Elementary kindergarten teacher Jocelyn Bollig for even a brief moment and her dedication to her craft will become immediately apparent.

“Truly, I wanted to make a difference and just impact as many lives in a positive way. I felt that I could be that positive example for kids because sometimes they don’t have that in their lives,” Bollig said of her work in education. “I just felt a calling, essentially, to help kids grow to be the best person that they can be but in all areas – academically, socially and emotionally.”

