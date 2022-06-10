The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Derby as of June 10. The advisory was issued June 7 by KDHE because of high turbidity in the treated water purchased from the City of Wichita. High turbidity can lead to a loss of chlorine residual levels and may result in microbial contamination.
Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will rescind the order following testing at a certified laboratory.
Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Derby indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.
If you have questions, call the City of Derby at 316-788-0301 (7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday), call KDHE at 785-296-5514 or visit the KDHE Public Water Supply Consumer Information webpage at www.kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption.