Bohaty still loving career after more than 25 years

Derby Superintendent of Schools Heather Bohaty is one of those people who was born to be in education. As is the case with many who have her background and talents, you quickly understand why she loves coming to work every day.
Bohaty, in her 26th year as an educator, has spent all of those years in the Derby school system.
Education was a family affair for her where she grew up in Pittsburg, Kan., and completed kindergarten through 12th grade. Both her mother and father were also educators there and, in fact, met and married while teachers.
Bohaty’s father started as an elementary teacher, became a principal and later a professor at Pittsburg State University. He also started an educational consulting firm and worked with school districts around the country and internationally.
“With his business I used to watch him align curriculum,” Bohaty said.
Bohaty was heavily involved in activities in high school. And that may be where her leadership skills began to blossom, as she was one of a group who started the first cross country team at Pittsburg High School.
After high school, she attended Washburn University in Topeka where she graduated with a degree in elementary education that included endorsements in computer science, math and more. While studying at Washburn, someone there took notice of her unique abilities.
While Bohaty was helping out at a camp, a professor at Washburn noticed her ability to organize and make things happen.
“He said he saw something in me. He told me I need to work on an administration degree. He said I was good with people, the kids, leadership and have the right heart,” Bohaty said.
Remembering what the professor said and after about three years working in Derby, she attended Wichita State University and started her coursework in administration.
Bohaty’s first Derby interview was with Craig Wilford. At the time, Wilford served as the Sixth Grade Center principal, but later became Derby Schools Superintendent – the position which Bohaty now holds. Derby schools offered Bohaty a job at Derby Middle School as a seventh grade communications teacher, with a new curriculum teaching computer integration.
With more than one offer out of college, Bohaty remembers being in the car with her dad and debating which job to take.
“I remember calling and asking more questions regarding the job in Derby. Asking about the curriculum, what computers they would be using. I thought it would be exciting as we worked to develop the class, because it was brand new,” she explained.
Later, Bohaty moved to the eighth grade communications class and in time became principal at Cooper Elementary.
While at Cooper, she received a challenge from the district administration to improve the academics there. Her skills became evident by how she was able to bring the Cooper team together to improve the academic standings at the school.
Since then, Cooper has received the Challenge Award, which recognizes schools with economic disadvantages for outstanding achievement and uncommon accomplishments in state assessment testing. The school has also received the Standard of Excellence award.
After her stay at Cooper, Bohaty moved into the district offices as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources where she worked with Wilford. She credits him with having helped to develop her leadership skills.
Bohaty says the people in Derby make the community unique.
“The way people here work together, the partnerships, the understandings, the willingness to help and be invested is unique,” she said.
When you ask Bohaty what things motivate her, it becomes apparent, as superintendent, she is in the right position.
“I like challenges, new ideas, things that are innovative. I enjoy looking ahead and how we can even be better – I get excited with what else we can do,” she said.
Bohaty feels the future of education will involve more choices.
She says parents and students like choices. She uses the example of the choices in classes students have available to them in high school. She says students can select different pathways and there is choice with them.
“Expanding offerings and how that looks to prepare students and how it looks in the school will be important. Those choices can impact a student’s interest in school,” Bohaty says.
Being a superintendent and a mother with four children sounds like the ultimate challenge. But Bohaty says her husband Rob is great and plays a big role in family management. She calls him “the right guy.”
Ever since she was a child Bohaty wanted to be a teacher. There is no question that she has had a number of mentors in her career and before that. Outside of her dad, she talks about one special lady that had a big impact on her.
“I still keep in touch with my fourth grade teacher. She was very inspirational. It was how she made you feel and how she engaged with you that made her special,” Bohaty said.
When her days are over as superintendent in Derby, Bohaty said the advice she would give the next person in line is to always remember that filling this chair is about taking care of kids and our people.
“You want this to be the best place to learn and want parents to feel good about taking their kids to school.”