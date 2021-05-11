Derby natives Leanne Caret, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security, and her husband, Steve, are funding two new scholarships for Derby graduates.
Both Steve and Leanne are graduates of Derby High School, graduating in 1983 and 1984 respectively. The first scholarship, in Steve and Leanne’s name, will be given to two seniors each year (one man and one woman) through the Derby Community Foundation and is renewable for three years if the recipients meet the established criteria. It is worth $2,500 a year.
That scholarship was presented this year to Treyton Rusher and Jenna Wilcox.
“Steve and I feel truly blessed to have grown up in Derby, and we are grateful for the upbringing we had here,” Leanne said. “We established the scholarship for two reasons – one, simply to pay it forward. We have an opportunity to help others.”
A second $2,500 scholarship was established in the name of Steve’s parents, Rod and Marilyn Caret. Rod passed away in 2014.
It will be given to a male and female recipient who plan to attend technical school each year, with Jonathan Campbell and Sierra Duckworth earning the award this year.
“Also, we wanted to honor Steve’s family; his parents and sister worked in the Derby School District,” Leanne said. “We value the education we received. We believe in Derby and couldn’t be more proud to call it home.”
Leanne said she and her husband are both “proud graduates” of Derby schools.
“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of this community, a top-notch education and inspiring teachers.”