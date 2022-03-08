Dennis Elledge, Director of Technology for the Derby School District, recently presented information and total costs on the secondary refresh cycle of Chromebook computers to the Board of Education.
The computers will be purchased for the incoming sixth and ninth graders as part of a scheduled update. Incoming sixth grade students will use them through eighth grade. Incoming ninth grade students will use them through their graduation.
With the continued cost increases, shortages, shipping issues and strong demand the purchase comes in slightly over budget. The increased cost is covered as a result of other technology savings with servers and more in the capital outlay plan.
The 1,300 units will cost $442,000. Elledge is expected to seek approval from the board at the next school board meeting on March 14.