Tracking student attendance and student whereabouts is always a challenge at secondary schools. Administrators in the Derby school district want to install positive attendance devices in every secondary classroom that require students to scan their ID in every class and check out when leaving a room for any reason during class time.
The devices were tested at Derby High School on a limited basis from spring break until the end of the 2022-2023 school year in home rooms only. Teacher and administrator feedback from the high school was collected and received mixed reviews.
Some of the issues brought up were the time it takes to check students in, particularly if they do not have their physical ID card and use their phone, students having a friend scan in for them or student refusal to sign in.
“I can tell you this is an accountability issue. If we have teachers that are not using the system properly, it’s not going to work,” said Kathleen O’Brien, Derby High School (DHS) science teacher, during the May 8 Board of Education meeting. O’Brien, who helped pilot the devices at DHS, said overall the device was helpful but made note of a few glitches.
O’Brien would like to be able to track individual student whereabouts, which can only be done at the administrator level now. She also mentioned issues with the device physically being located in an area that is not easy for students to use.
“I don’t think we’ll have as many issues during the class day as students do not travel from classroom to classroom like they do in homeroom,” O’Brien said.
Board President Michael Blankenship was skeptical of using the devices based on teacher feedback at the high school.
“I’ll be honest, I’m not really that supportive of this,” Blankenship said during the May 8 presentation. “I’m trying to think how this is going to work with middle schoolers. I’m envisioning a classroom of sixth graders trying to scan in.”
Jeff Smith, Derby North Middle School (DNMS) principal, compared the pass scanning process to the scanning of lunch cards at his school.
“It started off slow the first couple of days; by the end of the two weeks, they go through like fire,” Smith said.
Smith noted some other benefits of the attendance devices is better attendance taken with less children missed. The devices would also help track which students were outside the classroom for a bathroom break when a vape detector goes off. With proper implementation, Smith said the devices would help gain instructional time and benefit student achievement. Devices can help identify repeat abusers of the bathroom break system as well.
The issue was brought back to the BOE at the May 24 meeting. Blankenship still expressed skepticism of implementing the devices in August when school starts up again.
Smith said he would prefer to begin using them in the fall for DNMS, but compromised on waiting until January 2024 so more feedback can be collected from DHS implementation.
One critical factor is the funding of the $123,480 device purchase. The district has received a safety and security funding grant from ESSER III that can be used to cover the purchase. The deadline to use the funds is June 30, 2024.
The board collectively decided to revisit the issue in the fall when more data is available. DHS has received prior board approval for the devices and will begin implementing them in the fall.