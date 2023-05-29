DNMS Building

Expansion of positive attendance devices into all USD 260 secondary schools, like Derby North Middle School (shown), was tabled for further discussion and potential action in fall 2023.

 FILE

Tracking student attendance and student whereabouts is always a challenge at secondary schools. Administrators in the Derby school district want to install positive attendance devices in every secondary classroom that require students to scan their ID in every class and check out when leaving a room for any reason during class time.  

The devices were tested at Derby High School on a limited basis from spring break until the end of the 2022-2023 school year in home rooms only. Teacher and administrator feedback from the high school was collected and received mixed reviews.

