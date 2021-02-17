The Derby Board of Education voted Feb. 8 to renew Superintendent Heather Bohaty’s contract through the 2022-2023 school year.
Bohaty took over as superintendent in 2017 replacing Craig Wilford, who served in the role for 11 years. Prior to becoming superintendent, Bohaty most recently served as the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources.
The school board also voted to renew the contracts of Becky Moeder, assistant superintendent of human resources, and Holly Putnam-Jackson, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, through the 2022-2023 school year.
The BOE approved all three contract renewals unanimously.