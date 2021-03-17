The Derby Board of Education voted unanimously on March 8 to renew contracts for multiple directors in the district through the 2021-2022 school year.
The school board voted to continue the contracts of Burke Jones, director of operations; John Regier, director of finance; Nicki Seeley, director of special services; Dennis Elledge, director of technology; Katie Carlson, director of communications; Luan Sparks, director of alternative learning; and Russell Baldwin, athletic and activities director.
The BOE also voted to continue the contracts of two assistant directors of special services: Dawn Gresham and Carla Schartz.