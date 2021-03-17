USD 260 Admin COVER photo.jpg (copy)

This photo shows the new Derby Public Schools administrative center at 1550 E. Walnut Grove Rd. 

 
 INFORMER FILE

The Derby Board of Education voted unanimously on March 8 to renew contracts for multiple directors in the district through the 2021-2022 school year.

The school board voted to continue the contracts of Burke Jones, director of operations; John Regier, director of finance; Nicki Seeley, director of special services; Dennis Elledge, director of technology; Katie Carlson, director of communications; Luan Sparks, director of alternative learning; and Russell Baldwin, athletic and activities director.

The BOE also voted to continue the contracts of two assistant directors of special services: Dawn Gresham and Carla Schartz.

