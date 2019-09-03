Derby National Education Association (DNEA) will host a forum for candidates running for the Derby Board of Education.
Five school board positions are up for grabs in the Nov. 5 election, including four seats with four-year terms and one position with an unexpired, two-year term.
Candidates for those five seats are Don Adkisson, incumbent Althea Arvin, Ron Chronister, Pamela Doyle, incumbent Matt Hoag, Lauren Ignowski, incumbent Matthew Joyce, Mark Tillison and Board President Tina Prunier.
Moderating the forum will be Dave Kirkbride, a retired executive director for the Kansas National Education Association.
DNEA representative Joel Addis said candidates will answer questions from two sources: predetermined questions and questions generated by forum attendees.
Audience members will be able to submit questions in writing to a group of Derby educators, who will then pass them to the moderator. Candidates will have a limited amount of time to respond to each question.
Derby educators will also volunteer at the event to greet candidates as they arrive and keep time.
Addis said all candidates have indicated that they plan to attend the forum.
The forum is set from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 at Derby City Hall, 611 N. Mulberry Rd.
The forum will be broadcast live on Cox Cable Channel No. 7 and online at derbyks.com/channel7. An on-demand video will be available on the site following the forum.