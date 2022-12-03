Per a proposal from Director of Operations Burke Jones, the Derby Board of Education approved a new policy as presented for transportation of staff members’ children at its Nov. 28 meeting.
The policy provides an added benefit to district employees, offering rides to school for children of district staff at no cost. Per the policy, transportation will only be offered in the mornings – with students being picked up at the building where their staff parent works and being dropped off on drivers’ routes back to the bus barn.