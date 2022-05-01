The Derby school board officially approved the proposal (7-0) for a new pay-to-ride transportation pilot program at its April 25 meeting.
Initially, the program will be open to families within the 2.5-mile non-bussing radius – for which USD 260 does not receive rider reimbursement – that live east of K-15 with students that attended Oaklawn or Cooper, and families that live west of K-15 with middle school/elementary students attending schools east of K-15. Cost to participate will be $300 per student or $550 per family annually – with discounted costs offered similar to the free and reduced lunch plans. A monthly payment option will be available as well.
Depending on demand, staff noted a wait list may be required for the program. The pilot program will also be reviewed after the initial year to explore potential future expansion.