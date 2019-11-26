The Derby Board of Education approved a schematic design for upcoming bond projects at Derby Middle School at its Monday meeting.
Burke Jones, director of operations, said at the Nov. 12 meeting that the design represents an early phase in developing the bond projects – which are not set to be complete until August 2021.
The design was presented by McCownGordon Construction and SJCF Architecture, the companies responsible for much of the district’s recent and upcoming bond projects.
McCownGordon estimated in its schematic design that the cost for DMS bond projects will be about $5.42 million – just over the $5.41 million set out in the construction budget. The design estimate excludes costs like sales taxes, furniture, fixtures and equipment, and owner’s contingency.
That number could potentially go down once a GMP, or guaranteed maximum price, is established for the projects.
One piece of the project is a building addition to the north of DMS’s northeast wing, which will expand classrooms in that area. Existing classrooms in the wing will be renovated.
Board member Matthew Joyce asked at the Nov. 12 meeting what the construction company planned to do while walls are being renovated at the classrooms.
“There will have to be a temporary wall put in, so there will be a time where there’s not a lot of daylight into the rooms,” said a McCownGordon representative. “Building that structure is going to take longer than a summer.”
The projects will also add a new set of boys and girls locker rooms by the auditorium on the lower level. Existing locker rooms by the PE hall will be renovated.
The building’s PE classroom, gym, multipurpose room and weight room will all see a range of renovations. Renovations in some of the rooms include new flooring and painting, H/VAC and window work, as well as door replacements.
Other miscellaneous projects included at DMS are the replacement of over 1,500 feet of water piping.
Construction is set to begin in August of next year and conclude ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.