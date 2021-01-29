The Derby Board of Education approved a purchase for new SmartBoards across the elementary schools at its Jan. 25 meeting.
The district is purchasing the devices as part of a planned display refresh included in the annual budget. The district is purchasing the smart boards through a $525,146 contract with Kansas City Audio Visual.
Technology Director Dennis Elledge said the cost was in line with what the district budgeted and was covered through previous cost-saving measures.
The purchase includes 158 65-inch SmartBoards and 14 75-inch SmartBoards, according to a purchase request presented at the BOE meeting. The devices themselves cost about $357,000.
The BOE voted to approve the purchase 7-0.