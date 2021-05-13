The Derby Board of Education voted to approve a new logo design for El Paso Elementary School at its May 10 meeting.
The new cougar logo was created in collaboration with Gardner Design and staff and students at El Paso. The majority of El Paso students and staff selected the new logo in a vote between three options.
The new cougar logo keeps the school colors of orange and blue but reflects a more modern, simplistic approach to design. The logo displays the front-profile of a cougar who is reaching forward.
Derby Public Schools is in the process of updating all of its schools’ logos as part of its five-year strategic plan, with the hopes of creating more consistency in branding across the district.
Logo refreshes at Swaney and Park Hill elementary schools will be addressed next school year.