The Derby Board of Education narrowly passed a request to purchase a new $138,000 attendance system for Derby High School at its last meeting in October.
The funds for the purchase are part of the $5.9 million Elementary and Secondary School Emergency (ESSER III) funding the Derby district received during the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds are to be used to address pandemic learning loss and invest in infrastructure and programs as a result of COVID-19.
All purchase amounts, descriptions and purpose of use must be submitted and approved at the state level before allocation takes place. A previous request by the district for funding of the new attendance system was denied by the state saying it did not tie to loss from COVID.
A second request was made by the district for fund approval that provided more information. At that point, the funds were approved by the Kansas State Department of Education.
The new system, called Positive Attendance, is expected to offer a more efficient and time saving attendance process that will allow more time in the classroom devoted to learning. It can track the location of students as they move from room to room. That will also provide additional safety when it comes to locating students in case of an emergency.
Attendance is kept by students scanning in their ID card or by keying in their ID number.
Several board members were not comfortable with spending the ESSER III funds on the system, saying that it wasn’t the purpose the funds were to be used for.
Board president Michael Blankenship said he would rather see the funds go more directly to learning.
“I would rather see us address the needs assessment from a monetary standpoint and not spend it on this. I think we need more teachers, more support staff, paras and reading specialists at the high schooI,” Blankenship said.
Blankenship indicated he was not against the idea or the system itself. He offered the option of taking it out of capital outlay funds and saying “that’s a different story.” He feels the ESSER funds should be used for their specific intent.
Jennifer Neel, who liked the idea of the system, agreed with Blankenship and said that it feels like a cash grab.
“We’ve been taking attendance the way we have for years now. Now we’re saying that COVID says we should take attendance a different way?” Neel asked.
Neel said it was amazing that districts all over the state are claiming money for different things.
“Money is not magic. It’s still coming from our tax dollars. We have to be responsible and claim they are used for the right things,” Neel said.
Some discussion centered on the contact tracing that was done during COVID and on the idea that if a situation like that ever comes up again the system would be helpful.
“I don’t think this is a cash grab. I think it is a good use of resources in case something else comes around,” board member Matthew Joyce said.
Pam Doyle reminded the other board members that during the last meeting it was pointed out the amount of time the system would save in the classroom and how it relates to learning.
“We were talking about focusing on academics and trying to raise scores. That’s valuable time in the classroom that is not spent taking roll,” Doyle said.
Tina Prunier said there were two reasons she can justify supporting the expenditure. One was for the safety reasons and the other was the system offers a way to counteract learning loss by a student being in class.
“How are you going to counteract learning loss if a student is not where they are supposed to be?” Prunier said.
Board member Andy Watkins believed a case for learning with the system in place can be made by using the extra time it provides for teachers to be teaching. Watkins seconded a previous motion to approve by Joyce and approval of the purchase passed with Watkins, Doyle, Prunier and Joyce voting to proceed.