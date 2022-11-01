Positive Attendance system
Courtesy

The Derby Board of Education narrowly passed a request to purchase a new $138,000 attendance system for Derby High School at its last meeting in October.

The funds for the purchase are part of the $5.9 million Elementary and Secondary School Emergency (ESSER III) funding the Derby district received during the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds are to be used to address pandemic learning loss and invest in infrastructure and programs as a result of COVID-19.

