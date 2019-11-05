At its Oct. 28 meeting, the Derby Board of Education approved a bid package for the next phase of bond construction at Derby High School.
Major projects in the bid package include the addition of a multipurpose room, an alternative learning center that doubles as a storm shelter, and new parking lots with a connecting drive to Rock Road.
Areas to be renovated as part of phase 2 include the administrative offices, auditorium, chemistry rooms, media center, mechanical equipment room, and the culinary arts rooms.
The guaranteed maximum price (GMP) set by McCownGordon Construction for the phase is set at $13,562,070. That includes $262,070 in owner contingency funds.
The phase also lists a set of alternate projects, which may be developed after major projects are finished if there is enough left in the contingency funds.