New cafeteria flooring and completion of a carpet project at Park Hill (shown) are among the infrastructure improvements included in USD 260's latest five-year capital outlay plan.

The Derby school district board of education voted on a five-year capital outlay plan at its most recent meeting, approving the planned expenditures on a 7-0 vote.

The plan was first presented to the board at its April 10 meeting by John Regier, director of finance; Burke Jones, director of operations; and Dennis Elledge, director of technology.

