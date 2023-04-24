The Derby school district board of education voted on a five-year capital outlay plan at its most recent meeting, approving the planned expenditures on a 7-0 vote.
The plan was first presented to the board at its April 10 meeting by John Regier, director of finance; Burke Jones, director of operations; and Dennis Elledge, director of technology.
The top infrastructure projects for the 2023-2024 school year are replacement of rooftop air conditioning units at Tanglewood Elementary (projected cost of $300,000), new flooring in the cafeteria and finishing the carpet project already underway at Park Hill Elementary ($175,000), and paving the student parking lot and the road leading to Madison Avenue at Derby High School ($700,000).
The technology department projects for 2023-2024 total $2.85 million. A major project includes a data center refresh of $496,660 for updates to servers, storage and equipment (except the networking), according to Elledge. Another project is the printing technology refresh for $414,000. Display tech for classrooms including smart boards, projectors and televisions will be updated at a cost of $582,339.
Other noteworthy expenses mentioned by Regier at the meeting include safety security enhancements, new vehicles for the district fleet, new uniforms for the high school marching band, and grounds equipment including a mid-size tractor for snow removal and other tasks.
Projected annual revenue for the next five years begins at $5.6 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year, $5.7 million in 2024-2025, $5.9 million in 2025-2026, $6 million in 2026-2027, and $6.2 million in 2027-2028. Regier said this was a conservative estimate of revenue.