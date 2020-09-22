A push by the Derby Board of Education president and vice president to give the board the final say on gating criteria decisions was rejected by the rest of the board at last week’s meeting.
Board President Justin Kippenberger made a similar push at the board’s August 25 meeting, where it was also rejected by the board.
“My personal feeling behind this is that I still do believe this is one of the most important decisions that will be made,” Kippenberger. We’re talking about keeping kids in classrooms and keeping them home, and so I think that kind of decision is what we were elected to do.”
“I worry about maybe the precedent that we set as we move forward. How in the future will we determine if we keep these decisions at our level or pass them on?”
Gating criteria decisions are made by a committee composed of district leaders, staff and local medical experts. Various safety precautions — including guidelines for activities, district and school offices, staff access to work areas, work-related travel, playgrounds, spectators, and facility requests — will be adjusted based upon which gating level the committee decides the district is in every two weeks. That includes whether schools need to shift to hybrid or remote-only learning.
Kippenberger went on to say that he has received phone calls and texts asking how the gating criteria decisions are being made, and what’s happening in the meetings.
“I don’t even know because I’m not on [the committee].”
Kippenberger then made a motion to make the board “the final decision makers” on gating criteria decisions. The motion was seconded by Vice President Andy Watkins.
“I’m on the committee,” Watkins said. “I do believe we had a good discussion. But I don’t think we need to limit it to three board members. I think we could have all board members on the committee.”
Board member Matthew Joyce immediately responded to the motion.
“My concern is, if [expletive] hits the fan, we can’t all be there,” Joyce said. “As long as we’re continuing to follow the process, I think we’re fine. As long as we’re getting reports out regularly, I don’t see an issue with it.”
Board member Robin Folkerts agreed that keeping the committee as-is would be her preference.
“It felt like we had some really good dialogue, and people would be much more reserved to speak up [with the whole board there],” Folkerts said.
Watkins responded by saying that the committee could still function as the main discussers on decisions, but that the board would “make a final decision.”
“That’s kind of where I’m at,” Watkins said. “We would simply be adding four people to the committee.”
At that point, board member Tina Prunier jumped in to give her take.
“My concern would be when … you have the entire board on the committee, it kind of undermines some of the people on the committee,” Prunier said. “It may not be intentional, but I think they’d probably feel that way. And I agree that I don’t think you’d have open, honest dialogue.”
Then board member Pam Doyle got in the mix.
“Has anything changed since the last discussion?” Doyle asked. “I guess what I’m saying is, what prompted your [Kippenberger’s] motion?”
Kippenberger said it’s the same concern he had last time.
The motion ultimately failed 2-4, with Kippenberger and Watkins voting in favor of it. The remaining board members voted against it. Board member Mark Tillison was not in attendance at the meeting.