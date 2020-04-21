The USD 260 Board of Education unanimously passed 11 action items at last week’s board meeting. Those items included various bids, furniture purchases, and more.
Two of those 11 items – concerning furniture purchases for Stone Creek and Tanglewood elementary schools – were initially just discussion items at the meeting, but Director of Operations Burke Jones urged the board to vote on them at the meeting “so we can move forward in this time of uncertainty,” Jones said.
The Stone Creek furniture totaled out to $657,394 of bond funds. The Tanglewood furniture totaled out to $44,015, with $27,000 coming from bond funds and the remainder provided by construction contingency in the project.
The board had few questions about the furniture purchases before passing them.
Bid awards
Three of the other action items were for various bid awards. Those included a bid for Swaney Elementary kitchen cabinets, a bid for a chiller replacement at Park Hill Elementary, and a bid for refinishing the gym floor at Derby High School.
The Derby High School gym floor refinish had only one bid, prompting board member Andy Watkins to ask, “Do we know why others didn’t provide a bid?”
Burke said that he had no idea why, going on to say that “floor refinishers tend to get in with different districts and then just leave each other alone.” The lone bidder was Foster Flooring, which has done other projects in the district.
After that short discussion, bid approval passed 7-0.
Enrollment fee renewals
The board also passed enrollment fee renewals. The recommendations for the various fees – including the $75 curriculum fee – had no changes compared to last year.
Hubbard Arts Center parking agreement
The board passed a shared parking agreement concerning the upcoming Hubbards Arts Center. The parking agreement will allow the arts center to use parking lots owned by Derby Public Schools.
Discussion items
The board also discussed raising meal prices by 10 cents for both breakfast and lunch meals. Meal prices were slightly raised last year as well.
“[This new price] still sets us at the lower end of the surrounding districts,” Food Service Director Martha Lawson said.
There was also discussion about Pando Initiative employees, who have been furloughed for the remainder of the school year.
Andy Koenigs, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, said the district
had reached out to see if there was a way to compensate the Pando employees, but said Pando leadership responded it wouldn’t be possible.
“They appreciated the
gesture, but financially, it did not make sense to do that, so they’ve all accepted the furloughs,” Koenigs said.
Board member Matt Hoag asked what impact the Pando employee furlough will have. Pando employees act as a kind of safety net to help vulnerable students stay on track.
Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, said the district has been working internally to cover those responsibilities.
“Nobody will replace full-time Pando workers, and the work they do is valuable to our schools, but we are working with our staff to pick up our students that need additional assistance and put them in places they can be helped,” Putnam- Jackson said.