Matt Hoag, Derby Board of Education member and former board president, recently announced his resignation from the Board of Education. His last board meeting is June 8.
Hoag said the reason for his resignation is because he’s moving to Arizona.
“I am excited to be moving closer to family in the Phoenix, Ariz., area but will certainly miss this board and serving its patrons,” Hoag wrote in his resignation letter.
Hoag – who’s currently a senior enterprise architect at Koch Industries – has lived in Derby for over 35 years and graduated from Derby High School in 1993. He previously served as the president of the education board, and has been on the board for seven years.
“Serving on this board for the past seven years has been an honor, a privilege, and a great growth experience for me,” Hoag said. “We’ve seen some great times and some significant challenges. I hope my service has helped through it all.”
In his resignation letter, Hoag said he truly believes “green is magic” and gave some advice to current and future board members, including: “Respect each other and the process – strong debate and 4-3 votes are good for the system;” “vigorously defend civil liberties – all of them, not just the ones that fit your personal worldview;” “data is a highly valuable thing – but be sure to look past the numbers and into the ‘why’ behind the data;” and “ensure students are exposed to broad opportunities for post-secondary education – for our economy to work, this must include trade schools and certifications.”