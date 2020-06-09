The Derby Board of Education has accepted an offer of $129,000 for the Pleasantview Elementary School property.
The accepted offer is below the asking price for the property, which started at $550,000 and — after a stipulated offer of $135,000 was rejected — was lowered to $395,000 last month.
That rejected offer came with the stipulation that the district raze the building, which, at an estimated $150,000 to $200,000, would mean the district was losing money on the sale. The accepted offer, made by Derby resident Mohammad Khan, did not ask for the district to raze the building.
Khan will take the property in its current condition, which includes a bad boiler that will cost an estimated $100,000 to replace.
The offer was presented at Monday’s board meeting by JP Weigand realtor Mark Schroeder.
“One of the things [Khan] stressed to us was that he didn’t want to tear down the school,” Schroeder said. “There are a lot of memories there for kids and adults. He would like to leave the school as is and make the best use of it.”
Khan has not finalized his plans for the 40,000 square foot building, Schroeder said, but he has a number of ideas. Those include a school, church or combination of both, apartments, a long-term medical care center, or an office center that could be rented out.
Schroeder said he thinks two things affected the sale of the Pleasantview property: the size of the building, and the coronavirus pandemic.
“[This sale] couldn’t have come at a worse time for the district,” Schroeder said. “It is somewhat a buyer’s market right now.”
“I’m just glad this buyer came forward to buy the property. The school district wants to sell the property as soon as it can so it doesn't have continued expenses, so the timing’s good in that way, but the [pandemic’s effect] is bad. It did affect the price, I’m sure.”
The purchase should be finished by early August.
Khan has 45 days to obtain a loan to fund the purchase and 15 days to close the sale once a loan has been obtained. The property will remain on the market until then, and will continue to be advertised.
The board of education voted 7-0 to accept the offer.