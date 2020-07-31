The fifth annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 19 and 20 at the Derby Welcome Center (611 Mulberry Rd.)
Derby police officers and firefighters will be participating in the blood drive sponsored by the American Red Cross. Everyone who donates blood can cast their vote for either department, with the department receiving the most votes to earn the Battle of the Badges trophy (taken home by the firefighters in 2019).
Need for blood remains high at this time and the Red Cross will test every donor for COVID-19 antibodies. Safety procedures for the blood drive will include the following:
- Masks required
- Donors only allowed at the drive
- Social distancing required
- Temperatures taken each time a donor enters the blood drive
- Bed and equipment sanitized between donors
- Mask, gloves and hand sanitizer provided
- No outside food or drink allowed; single-serve food items and drinks provided
Sign-up can be done by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-REDCROSS. Presenting donors for the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last.