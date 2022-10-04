Blankenship shares school district academic performance results

Numbers reveal a need to focus more on academics
School Board President Michael Blankenship revealed academic performance numbers of Derby Public Schools from the Kansas Department of Education at the Sept. 26 Board of Education meeting. The information, from the KSDE website ksreportcard.ksde.org, compared how Derby ranked in the state.
Blankenship’s overall assessment of the information is “Derby doesn’t have very good grades.”
He presented the information during discussion of the strategic plan to make the point that academics in the district should be of a bigger concern and more a part in the strategic plan than what they were. A new five-year strategic plan passed later in the meeting, which Blankenship did not support.
The numbers he reported were from the 2020-21 school year on the KSDE website as of Sept. 26.
In math, district wide, Blankenship reported that 32% of Derby students were below grade level and 28% were considered college ready. In English language arts (ELA) 30% were considered below grade level and 35% were college ready.
In science 41% of Derby students were below grade level and 31% were considered college ready.
Blankenship said that over a five-year period grade levels with math, science and ELA indicate the percentages of students below grade level has increased between 1 and 7%.
“Let’s look at just Derby High School,” Blankenship said.
He reported at DHS 49% were below grade level in math while only 16% were college ready. In ELA 45% were below grade level while only 20% were considered college ready.
In science 43% of DHS students were below grade level while 29% were college ready.
“Over the five-year period in almost every category, we are at the highest level of below-grade level in each category,” Blankenship said.
He admitted the numbers were pretty common across the state and that some districts were doing really well, but they are few and far between.
He pointed out that out of 321 school districts in the state of Kansas, Derby is ranked at 143 and out of 19 6A schools, Derby is ranked 13.
“I don’t think this strategic plan is going to make those numbers better. Those numbers I just read are only level one. At level two, kids exhibit a basic understanding of their grade level, but the state still does not consider them at grade level,” Blankenship said.
He understands that the last couple of years have been tougher because of COVID but says the declines started before that.
Blankenship thinks there are a number of reasons why the academic declines are happening. Among those is a lot of push coming from the state level for social and emotional learning. He says it isn’t academically helping our kids.
He said a principal spoke at a board meeting earlier in the spring saying during the last school year, in the beginning of the first nine weeks, their entire building didn’t do anything on academics – they only talked about social/emotional learning.
“I think there has been a lot of focus on simply other things instead of academics,” Blankenship explained.
Blankenship also mentioned distractions as a reason for the decline.
“If it were up to me, kids wouldn’t have cell phones in schools. I can’t imagine the distractions with that,” he said.
He feels that not only in Derby but across the state many schools have relaxed a lot of accountability and punishments.
“When I was in high school when you were caught with drugs you were expelled and never coming back. Expulsion doesn’t mean what it did 20 years ago. Today it means we’re going to suspend you for two weeks and then you’re going to come back on probation,” Blankenship explained.
Blankenship indicated the schools were the reason he chose to live in Derby. When he moved here in 2006 he said Derby stood out. Wichita schools were not an option for him. He said he had a child he wanted to be in a really good public school system.
“I don’t know if people look at Derby the same way anymore,” he said.
“I don’t feel like this strategic plan is setting us apart and I want people to look at us and go, “Wow, look what they’re doing. I want my kids to go there.”
After presenting the KSDE information and prior to voting on the proposed strategic plan Blankenship asked the board and administration to focus on academics. He said if we don’t, this will just continue.
“I think the state has recognized it and I think we need it.”