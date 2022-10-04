Blankenship shares school district academic performance results

In a recent Board of Education meeting, School Board President Michael Blankenship asked that the board and the district focus more on academics.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

Numbers reveal a need to focus more on academics

School Board President Michael Blankenship revealed academic performance numbers of Derby Public Schools from the Kansas Department of Education at the Sept. 26 Board of Education meeting. The information, from the KSDE website ksreportcard.ksde.org, compared how Derby ranked in the state.

