What in the past has been a rubber stamp process when school board members approve new curriculum wasn’t something board president Michael Blankenship felt should happen at the April 25 Derby school board meeting.
Blankenship’s concern centered on statements made on the website of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH), the company that produces the proposed social studies curriculum for grades K-6. The new $421,413 seven-year curriculum course was being recommended for purchase by Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Holly Putnam-Jackson.
Blankenship made it clear during the meeting that he understood a new social studies curriculum was needed to replace the current old and outdated one and called the new material “a good package.” He also was appreciative of the work that staff and teachers had done examining the program and participating in the piloting projects.
“Some of my concerns are not with the material that we viewed. It is with the company,” Blankenship explained.
He went on to identify some of the concerning statements and in separate emails asked HMH to define the meaning of some of its statements.
One of the statements on a HMH website page about Black Lives Matter, of which Blankenship was referring to, was that “A focus on social justice has long been at the core of who HMH is as a company.” In an email sent to HMH, a request was made for the company to explain the history of social justice at HMH and how that is involved with the curriculum.
“Social justice is a very large topic. It has been around for surprisingly a very long time. It has also changed a little bit. There are also a lot of interpretations as to what it is exactly,” Blankenship said. He said he felt the company didn’t really answer the question directly in a response.
“When a company says something is at the core, I would think that if anybody says that, you should be able to have a lengthy discussion about that statement. Something that is at your core, I would think you would be able to talk until you are blue in the face about it,” he said.
The second statement of concern on the HMH web site Blankenship referenced was, “We believe the educational system needs to change and we will continue to use our platform to make that change.” Blankenship called this “a pretty strong statement.”
“Who does that statement point to? Is that principals?
Is that superintendents? Is that toward teachers? Is that toward boards? I don’t think anybody changes something unless they see it as broken,” he said.
Blankenship went on to explain that he didn’t want a company, even if they provide educational materials, to be involved in making changes to Derby Public Schools. He said those changes are up to everyone in “this room,” referencing the board room at the Administrative Center where BOE meetings are regularly held.
Another statement on the HMH site referred to delivering materials that teach students about identity. In an email to HMH they were asked to explain what is meant by identity in this statement and to provide examples of the materials that would be delivered to students that would teach them this.
“I don’t know if a majority of patrons in the community would want a company teaching their children about identity,” Blankenship said.
Blankenship did not reveal all of the HMH answers to the questions but for the most part felt the company was not specifically answering the questions asked about their statements.
He indicated that much of his concern about the company relates to the concern he heard from patrons in the district about curriculum when he was running for school board.
”My concern is when members of the community want to know how their money is spent on curriculum and it goes to a company that feels that way. That’s the broader picture that I want to make,” Blankenship said.
HMH did respond by saying a lot of their statements were not part of the the specific social studies material being proposed. They indicated that the program presented is apolitical. They recognized that districts all across the country have people with different lifestyles and wanted to make curriculum that everyone would generally accept.
Blankenship felt that even though it’s not in the material to be purchased, he didn’t think the company would be making those statements if it wasn’t in other material.
“So what material is it in?” he asked.
Putnam-Jackson said HMH’s editorial guidelines say it does make revisions to instructional material and all additions to HMH programs are announced to inform users. The company also said it has no plans to make widespread changes to the social studies program that would alter the scope of the program.
“If there was something that would arise that was cause for concern, we would revise our curriculum map to move around it,” Putnam-Jackson said.
HMH said that their core programs are based on content and concept, outlined in curriculum standards. The company works to provide objective, accurate, age-appropriate material to help teachers and students meet their educational goals.
Board members Robyn Pearman and Jennifer Neel also expressed concern over the statements coming from the HMH website.
“The company’s response initially was horrible. It’s like they don’t even care about our business,” Neel said.
Neel went on to explain that she appreciated the HMH response indicating the material was apolitical and they remain neutral with it. From what Neel saw, she felt the material was quality and it was important to support and trust the teachers in this case.
Board member Tina Prunier said when she looks at it, she has to look at the material. She said she didn’t see anything objectionable in the material.
“For me, it comes down to looking at the resources and making sure that we are not putting our teachers behind,” Prunier said.
Board member Pam Doyle said you can’t choose every business based on your political alliances.
“There are Democrats that eat at Chick-fil-A, there are Republicans that shop at Target. We have to trust the teachers. We have to respect the effort the teachers have put in it and respect that they are going to teach it in a way that is right,” Doyle said.
The board voted 5-1 in favor of the purchase, with Blankenship voting against it. Board member Matthew Joyce was absent.