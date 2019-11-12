With cold temperatures and bitter cold winds the annual Derby Veterans Day Celebration Monday afternoon moved across the street from Garrett Park to the warmth of Derby’s St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The event is organized by the Derby Community Foundation.
Students with the Derby High School Air Force JROTC opened the event with the presentation of the colors.
Derby Mayor Randy White shared the story of Robert W. Pearson, a 101-year-old World War II veteran whom he had the privilege of honoring. He also spoke of the value of having McConnell Air Force Base as Derby’s neighbor.
Theresa Hearn, executive director of the Derby Community Foundation, recognized individuals involved with the Foundation and the Veterans Memorial Walk of Freedom. The Derby Area Veterans Memorial Walk of Freedom was dedicated in 2011 and is located in Garrett Park along a hike and bike path. Each branch of the service is represented in the memorial. Derby veterans can be recognized in their specific branch area by the purchase of a brick with their name on it.
Nearly 600 Derby veterans are honored in the memorial. Recently added was a station recognizing the families and spouses who kept the home fires burning while their veterans were serving.
For more information on the memorial or to inquire about getting a brick for a Derby veteran you can contact the Derby Community Foundation. Forms are available on the Foundation site at www.derbcf.org or you can call 316-788-9815.