The story of how Emma June Bruner came into the world this summer is a doozy.
Angie Bruner’s water broke at 3:33 a.m. July 13 at her Derby home.
Emma arrived at 4:31 a.m. July 13, also at the Bruner home.
Specifically, the front porch.
When Angie Bruner realized the baby was coming, her husband, Jeremy, helped her put on pants. She initially resisted, saying it wasn’t necessary and there wasn’t time.
In the end, “I’m glad that he made me put my pants on,” Angie Bruner said, laughing during an Aug. 15 interview.
She doesn’t say that because of modesty.
“As soon as I stepped off the porch and turned to my neighbor’s house, she was in my pants,” she said.
Angie Bruner had felt her daughter’s head emerge just before she got to the front door of their home.
Writing about Emma’s birth, she relayed this little script:
ME (adamant): “We have to go to the Derby ER. We aren't going to make it to Wesley. I feel her head!”
JEREMY (calm as a cucumber through this ENTIRE exchange): “You're fine. We'll make it to Wesley.”
ME: “No. I feel her head!”
JEREMY: “No, you don't.”
ME: “Yes. I do. I FEEL her head.”
JEREMY: “No, you don't. You just think you do.”
ME (increasingly annoyed, because I can't seem to find the words "with my HAND"): “Yes, I do. I FEEL her head! FEEL her head!”
JEREMY: ...(nothing)...
ME: “FEEL HER HEAD!!!!”
Jeremy reached down and then, still as calm as could be, told his wife, “Oh, I see what you mean.”
Angie Bruner directed their son, Owen, to go next door to get their neighbor Chris, who is a firefighter and certified paramedic.
Owen knocked, but there was no answer.
Angie Bruner gave him her phone to call next door.
She credits Owen, 7, for getting help to arrive – even though he keeps saying he didn’t do anything.
While he was calm during the delivery, “last week he told me he was absolutely terrified.”
Angie Bruner said she wasn’t scared, and looking back on Emma’s birth, the whole thing seems more surreal than anything.
“I thought ‘Whatever is going to happen, if it can be taken care of, he’ll take care of it,’” she said of her neighbor.
The family also had called 911, and three police cars and two paramedics arrived.
“Apparently there was a fire rescue truck that I never even saw,” she said.
Her neighbor cut the umbilical cord and made sure Emma was breathing.
Emma came quickly because of a condition Angie Bruner has called hyper-mobility, “a 'connective tissue' disorder [that] causes my ligaments to be extra stretchy,” Angie Bruner said.
“I had been having pretty strong or consistent contractions off and on for weeks, but they'd never gotten to the point of being strong, consistent AND close together,” she wrote. “They'd gotten pretty close a few times, but just for about 20 minutes at a time. There were at least two nights that Jeremy and I both thought that we might be going to the hospital in the next few hours if it kept up. One of those times, maybe the time where I felt this the strongest, was the 3rd of July, when I thought there was a pretty decent chance we'd have an Independence Day baby. Like all the other times, they eventually went away, and life went along as normal as we waited for ‘real’ contractions.”
Angie Bruner experienced some contractions on July 12 but nothing significant, she said.
After watching TV to distract herself, “I nodded off, then woke to contractions just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 13.”
The delivery happened so fast and was so surprising that Angie Bruner said she didn’t even take a good look at Emma at first.
When the neighbors answered Owen’s phone call, Angie Bruner said she heard her son holler, "The baby's coming! Momma's having the baby! She's having the baby right NOWWW! We need Chris [her neighbor]!”
“It seems like he might have thrown something in there about being on the front porch, but I'm not really sure,” Angie Bruner said.
“As soon as I heard him, I hollered back, "No. I've HAD the baby! I'm HOLDING her right NOW!"
Emma wasn’t crying, and dispatchers told Jeremy Bruner to have his wife sweep the baby’s mouth. She did so but noticed no change. She continued to pat the baby’s back.
“I don't remember now if it was before or after Chris and Rachel got there, but the first time Owen saw her, he said, ‘Oh Momma, she's beautiful. You made a beautiful baby, Momma,’" Angie Bruner said.
Although not what she had expected, Angie Bruner said the birth was “peaceful.”
“I know that sounds weird,” she said. “But we were the only ones there. I always kind of thought that I’d love to have a home birth, but I was always so terrified. Well, I got my home birth.”
After they knew everything was going to turn out OK, the neighbor asked Jeremy Bruner “Hey, did you mow my lawn while we were gone?”
“My husband said ‘yes,’” Angie Bruner said, and the neighbor said “Thanks, man, I owe you one.”
Angie Bruner said she thinks they’re pretty even.