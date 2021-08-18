After approval of a pilot program with Bird Scooters, the company’s e-scooters officially made their way into the city on Aug. 18.
The scooters are available for rental through a mobile phone application where riders pay per minute to use the scooter.
Bird e-scooters have a maximum speed of 15 mph and can only be ridden on sidewalks, bike lanes, and city streets with speed limits of 30 mph or less.
Scooters must be parked upright, out of the way of pedestrians and never blocking driveways, fire hydrants or emergency facilities.
Riders are encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and required to obey all standard rules of the road.
If a resident has questions or concerns about Bird scooters, the company can be reached at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co.
For more information on city regulations regarding use of these devices, visit DerbyKS.com/escooters.