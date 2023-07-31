For roughly three hours on July 27, motorists were diverted from a stretch of Highway K-15 south of Derby due to a materials spill.
Nutriject was in the process of hauling processed biosolids from the city’s wastewater treatment facility to be used for fertilizer on nearby farmland when an issue with the hauling vehicle led to the material spill along K-15 around 3 p.m. on July 27. Southbound lanes of the highway – between the facility at 91st Street to 95th Street – were shut down temporarily while city crews cleaned up the spill. The road was reopened around 6 p.m.