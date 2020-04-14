Construction has started on a 10-foot-wide bike path which is being built from Mulvane to Derby.
The new route will be called the Derby-Mulvane Pathway, and will run along the west side of Rock Road connecting the two communities. The project is hoped to unite both communities to the future Decarsky Park.
The project is paid for jointly by the City of Mulvane, the City of Derby and Sedgwick County. Each of these three entities will pay nearly $58,000 as their share of the project.
The new path is building on a tradition in Derby as it has developed an extensive system of over 25 miles of bike paths.