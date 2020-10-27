Amy Bringhurst, who worked as an educator in Derby’s Parents as Teachers organization, was recognized as a Parent Educator of the Year at this month’s 2020 Virtual Parents as Teachers International Conference. Bringhurst passed away unexpectedly in January.
“We can’t think of a better way to recognize her life and legacy,” the organization said in a statement.
Jeremy Lewallen, Derby’s PAT coordinator, nominated Bringhurst for the award. Lewallen said that everybody in Derby already knew of the impact Bringhurst made in the community. Still, it was nice to see her receive formal recognition, Lewallen said.
“We didn’t need a plaque to prove it, but it was definitely a wonderful feeling to have the national organization say what a value [Bringhurst] was in the short time she worked for us,” Lewallen said.
Bringhurst joined the organization in July 2017. Shortly after joining, Lewallen noticed how “genuine and well-rounded” Bringhurst was.
“She was a natural fit,” Lewallen said.
During her time in the organization, Bringhurst “devoted so much energy into the families she served,” Lewallen said. “She knew the value of [the program] and loved to serve. She just had a serving heart.”
Bringhurst set the bar high for everyone in the organization, Lewallen said.
“We still strive to reach that,” Lewallen said. “She definitely went above and beyond, and so knowing that was her style and how she served the families on her caseload, we kind of modeled that — setting the bar high and making sure we’re doing extra things for our families.”
Bringhurst’s impact and legacy went beyond PAT. She was the president of a parent-teachers group at Swaney Elementary School, and started another community-improvement organization through South Rock Christian Church.
“She just did so much,” Lewallen said. “Her legacy is putting others first. She served others. She gave her time and her devotion to others.”
“We would tell her, ‘Amy, say no to some of these projects,’ but she was always doing something for somebody else.”
Danna Peterson, literacy coordinator for PAT’s Cookie Bookie Club, first met Bringhurst when her kids were participating in the PAT program. One thing immediately stuck out to her — Bringhurst’s smile.
“It was just contagious,” Peterson said. “You knew she was just a warm, friendly person. I felt like she had a special aura around her.”
That warmth and friendliness carried over when Bringhurst went from being a parent to Peterson’s coworker in the program. Peterson was continually impressed and inspired by Bringhurst’s work ethic.
“There was nothing she couldn’t do,” Peterson said. “She would volunteer for everything. Sometimes when people do too much, the quality of the work isn’t very good. Hers was amazing. I used to always tell her, ‘Just say no, you don’t have to do everything.’ But she just had such a giving spirit.”
Peterson was happy to hear that Bringhurst had received the Parent Educator of the Year award. Though it was disappointing that Bringhurst couldn’t be there herself to receive the award, “it was great that her family was there to see it,” Peterson said.
Bringhurst made an impact that nobody will be able to reach, Peterson said — but everyone should strive to match it.
“You always hear that ‘those are big shoes to fill,’” Peterson said. “You really don’t know quite how that feels until you have that person in your life. There’s a saying that everybody’s replaceable, but she’s not. She was honestly the best role model for what everyone should strive to be.”