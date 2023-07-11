Many people sit at their desks wondering what their dog could be up to. For Derby Police Sergeant Dylan Bible, it is bring your dog to work day every day.
Bible is the handler of the newest crime-fighting canine, Jax. The Malinois and German Shepherd mix recently completed the K-9 training, and as of late June, Bible and Jax have been on patrol together.
The K-9 unit was an area that Bible had always been interested in, and when
he first started working at the DPD, there had not been a K-9 in nearly 15 years. Bible provided a report on a possible K-9 addition and was given the green light by then-Police Chief Robert Lee.
Throughout the process, Bible reached out to different agencies for recommendations on finding the best redesign for the inside of his patrol car and the cost of the dog, training and equipment. After seeing the cost, Lee saw that it was a feasible addition, and it was later approved by the City Council.
Bible’s patrol car is redesigned to have a kennel in the back for Jax with features to get Jax the proper airflow. A heat alarm was also installed for when the car gets over 90 degrees. A fan near Jax turns on, windows roll down and the sirens sound to alert Bible.
Bible and Jax were certified through the Kansas Highway Patrol. Jax was one of five dogs in the Sedgwick County area that were in training, so the training was held in Wichita.
Jax was the name selected in a contest earlier in the year, but unfortunately, that pup did not pass training.
The name was also given to the current dog selected by the department. Bible said it was tough to see a dog not quite make the cut, but it didn’t take long to see that current Jax was the perfect fit.
“It probably took me all of two days to see that this Jax was the right fit,” Bible said. “This dog just wants to do right and is very handler driven. He makes sure I’m happy with what he’s doing.”
The stakes are high for these selected dogs to embrace the training, and finding the right fit is a key aspect.
“These dogs have to be on point at all times and fully obey their handlers. I need to be able to trust that dog. Trusting that he won’t continue a chase and bite a criminal that has surrendered, and Jax has shown that.”
Bible and Jax went through the 12-week course to earn patrol certifications, which consisted of tracking, apprehension and evidence searches. There are recertifications that the two will have to do every year. Jax will assist in various areas, from narcotic searches, crime scene evidence and tracking missing people or fugitives.
As Jax’s handler and caretaker, Bible makes sure the two spend some time apart while off duty. Jax has a big kennel where he stays most of the time. It provides a break for both Bible and Jax. When at home, Bible says that Jax is a little calmer, but it can be difficult to fully go into a more relaxed mode.
“Jax tends to know that at home, it is a little more relaxed as opposed to work. His biggest thing is just turning it off,” Bible said. “He is 100 percent go all the time, so it’s more he’s just hyper.”
In the future, Bible would like to be available to take Jax and the K-9 vehicle to public events and schools to help educate people about the K-9 unit. Bible said that he would like to add more canines to the department in the future to build a solid addition.
“My goal is that we can show how much use we get out of a K-9 unit and how impactful it can be,” Bible said. “Maybe we can get another dog or two to help build up the unit.”