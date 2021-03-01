Nearly half of the staff members at Derby Public Schools received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week.
The district vaccinated 569 staff members on Wednesday and Thursday last week, which is about 47.6% of the district’s 1,195 total staff. Local pharmacies assisted with administering the shots during clinics at the USD 260 administrative center.
Emily Williams, a history teacher and co-webmaster at Derby High School, said she wanted to be inoculated against the coronavirus to protect herself and loved ones, as well as to strive for a return to normal.
“This is definitely a historic moment,” she said. “I am thankful to be part of it and feel hopeful that better days are ahead.”
Williams said she was confident in the vaccine because of her trust in science.
“I have absolutely no concerns whatsoever,” she said. “My arm has been a little stiff today, much like when I get my yearly flu shot – nothing painful, though.”
Superintendent Heather Bohaty said the district received 700 Pfizer vaccines last week. The district administered a survey to determine how many staff members wanted to receive the vaccine. Staff are not mandated to receive the vaccine.
“If there’s vaccines that are still left out of the 700, we will send those back because there are other schools that still are trying to get their staff vaccinated,” she said at the Feb. 22 Derby school board meeting.
Christina Garcia, a special education paraprofessional at Derby Hills Elementary School, said “love for my family, myself and my neighbors” motivated her to get the vaccine.
“I could not imagine my family living without me nor could I imagine going through life knowing I infected someone else with the virus,” she said.
Garcia said she was grateful the school district organized the process for staff in a convenient way that felt safe.
“Thanks [to the nurse] for easing me through it as I hate needles in general,” she said.
Staff will have to receive the second dose of the vaccine after a minimum of 21 days after the first dose. The district plans to host second dose clinics for staff at a future date.
Since the start of the school year, the district has reported 423 confirmed cases of the coronavirus – 243 among students and 180 among staff. The district’s weekly cases peaked at 35 in November, and have been on a steady decline since the start of February – averaging about nine cases per week throughout the month.
Derby students and staff are set to remain in classrooms until at least after spring break, March 15 to March 19, thanks to a gating committee vote on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The gating committee will meet again before spring break to determine operations for when students return.
Stephanie Dunback, a behavior and social communication teacher at Cooper Elementary School, said she hopes more people will feel comfortable getting the vaccine as they see others receiving it and as more data and information is released.
“I hope to lead by example with my actions to help stop the spread,” she said. “I also hope to advocate for the individuals like my niece, who is medically fragile and may not be able to get the vaccine but still should be able to feel safe.”