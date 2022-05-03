Beta Sigma Phi pledges more than $1,000 in support to Derby nonprofits

The Derby chapter of Beta Sigma Phi recently made two donations in support of Derby nonprofit organizations. The first was made to Haven Hearth, an organization supporting survivors of domestic violence, for $825. Haven Hearth is still seeking support in its early stages. The second donation Beta Sigma Phi made was to the Derby Community Food Pantry for $300. Beta Sigma Phi representative Pat Petrik (left) is shown presenting Haven Hearth Executive Director Tina Mann with a check in the photo at left, while Petrik (right) presented funds to Colene Read on behalf of the Derby Community Food Pantry in the photo at right.

 COURTESY/BETA SIGMA PHI OF DERBY
