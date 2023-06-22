At a special meeting held June 20, the Derby school board approved a number of personnel hires, including tabbing Danae Bennett to be the next principal at Park Hill Elementary. Bennett will take over for Gretchen Pontious, who will be filling the same position at Derby High School.
Bennett, a Mulvane native, has spent the past two years as an assistant principal at Derby Middle School. She also spent two years as an assistant principal at Winfield High School after teaching math her first 11 years in education at DHS.