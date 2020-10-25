When Dean Belt first started at the Derby Wastewater Treatment Plant, he had no prior experience in that line of work. As he put it, he was like everybody else – “clueless.”
Now, 30 years later, Belt is a senior operator and second in charge running the wastewater plant in Derby – having been sucked in pretty quickly.
“A lot of people, all they’re concerned [about] is once it goes down the toilet or down the sink, that’s all they know,” Belt said. “I wanted to learn more and just got interested in the process of it and everything and decided, ‘hey, I like it,” so I decided to stay.”
Prior to coming to work for the city of Derby, Belt – a Haysville native – worked at the old Sutherlands store near the intersection of K-15 and MacArthur Road. A friend got a job at the Derby treatment plant, though, and Belt soon followed suit.
“I was getting tired of working so many weekends, so I came down here, put in an application and got hired right off the bat.”
Over time, Belt also came to take pride in the work he does for the wastewater department (and some for the water department, too). The division maintains and services 127 miles of sanitary sewer pipes through Derby, which feeds the treatment facility designed to handle 2.5 million gallons of flow per day.
At the facility, wastewater is treated – with debris and grit being filtered out – before being discharged in accordance with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Environmental Protection Agency (meeting or exceeding requirements).
Belt oversees the daily maintenance of the wastewater plant, directing employees and making sure the treatment and discharge process goes smoothly. Belt has earned the highest certification in wastewater and is working his way up on the water side as well – where he helps make sure the meter station is running and the water towers and connected valves are being maintained properly.
Through 30 years, Belt noted he is proud to have completed that training and also that the department hasn’t had any issues with the state during that time. Regular maintenance by wastewater staff has helped keep premiums down for Derby residents, with Belt also proud that work continues to go under the radar while still providing a benefit to the community.
“We come in here, we do the best job we can because we know if something happens it can affect part of the town or a good portion of the town, depending on what goes wrong. We take pride in just trying to keep up on maintenance, keep everything clean,” Belt said. “We take pride in what we’re doing because if we don’t people are going to find out real quick about it.”
Having that work recognized by the city is a nice boost, too, as Belt was one of two Derby employees recently recognized for 30 years of service. It is a service Belt is happy to continue providing, too. While he knows change is on the horizon, he is grateful for the opportunity to be a cog in this well-oiled machine.
“I’m just happy that I really haven’t had anything major happen that’s caused a lot of grief,” Belt said. “For the most part, it’s been a real joy to be here.”