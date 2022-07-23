A garage sale is usually held to get rid of unwanted stuff.
But what happens when a wanted item gets sold – by accident?
In this case, it turns into a never-ending family tale, spun down through the years, but with this yarn, there's a kicker: the item – in this case a 1977 Corvette – comes back into the clan's fold.
The chain of events started back on July 15, 1991, when Karolyn Morrow of Derby held a garage sale. Her husband, David, the car's co-owner, was away golfing.
The vehicle was covered and in the garage and a woman asked if it was for sale as her husband wanted one.
Karolyn informed her it wasn't.
But the woman persisted and had her husband come over and look at it.
Again, Karolyn said she wasn't going to part with it, but the buyer was determined and stated that "everything is for sale."
It took some more persuading, and Karolyn gave in – and the ’Vette went.
On reflection, Karolyn didn't know why she let it go, other than she was in a "garage sale mood" that day.
"I was selling everything."
David then came home and asked her about the sale.
"The best one I ever had," Karolyn said.
"What did you get, a couple hundred dollars?"
"Oh, no, I made more. It was better than that!"
Then David saw the garage. A garage without a 1977 Corvette, that is. Only a car cover remained, laying on the floor. He was shocked.
"You didn't."
"I did."
Couple missed their sports car
David couldn't believe it, but then Karolyn couldn't believe it, either.
In reflection, Karolyn thought a sale made sense because they didn't drive it much. But David's thinking was that he wanted to keep it in prime shape by not driving it much.
Karolyn is keeping the sale price confidential, but does state it was more than they paid for it when they bought it used from a coworker of hers in 1988.
And while their marriage – now at 64 years – survived, thoughts of the sports car drifted in and out of their memory banks.
"We really missed it," Karolyn said.
It was a unique model, too, painted in what Chevrolet called "buckskin," a sort of tanned deerskin.
"In my opinion it looks like a camel," she said.
It was a special color, as it was only offered that year and fewer than 3,000 of them were made.
But it was gone – or so they thought – and they went on with their lives.
In 2005, both retired, they moved to Texas and then didn't think much about the ’Vette.
They moved back to Derby in 2016 and the connection started back.
By happenstance, Karolyn ran into the owner, Carle Pasak, around town at garage sales, a supermarket and a fast food outlet.
They talked about the ’Vette, which Pasak referred to as "his baby."
"He was going to hold on to it, but recently he changed his mind. Said he needed the space," Karolyn said.
It was a desired car by many, but Karolyn and David were at the top of the list.
Then, the chance came about earlier this month, and on July 7, a deal was sealed to bring the wheels back.
It was in top shape, too.
In 31 years, Pasak had put a mere 7,000 miles on it, or about 225 miles a year, bringing it up to only 81,000 miles.
"He did a real good job taking care of it," she said.
Never thought the car would be back
David agreed, adding that Pasak "took care of it like a baby."
"It's in pristine condition."
About the only thing different than the factory specs is that the vintage 1970s 8-track player was replaced.
The car was a star in the neighborhood as friends flocked over to see the family reunited.
"It's really neat to have it, but we never thought we would get it back," Karolyn said.
David is just as excited.
"It feels great, really," David said. "We're just glad to get it back."
A grandson, Justin Morrow, said the reunion was "kind of cool."
"Everyone in the family is excited about it."
Well, other than being a little nervous about his grandparents – both in their 80s – driving, he quickly added.
Morrow, now 32, recalls seeing the car often on Kay Street, and remembering how unique it was.
And if he forgets, his grandparents often retold the story.
The tale, and the car, will likely live on in the Morrow family for a long time as several members have expressed interest in buying or inheriting it.
"It will stay in the family somewhere because of the history of it," David said.
The only drawback now is getting in and out of the low-slung vehicle.
The couple's bodies don't bend and twist like they did decades earlier, Karolyn said with a laugh.
They're putting an antique tag on it and you'll see them around Derby, mostly driving to and from an ice cream excursion
It's kept safe in the garage – and it's not going to stray far from the Morrows' reach. And don't ask if it's for sale. It's not.
"No, I don't think I'm going to sell it again," Karolyn said.
That is one message David is glad to hear.