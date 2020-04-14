Becky Moeder is sweet and bubbly on the surface. If you dig deeper, that pleasantness holds true, but there’s something else below the surface – a hunter.
Moeder is a lifelong Derby resident. She grew up near El Paso Elementary. She spent kindergarten through sixth grade at El Paso, then went to Derby Middle School, back when it was located where the Derby Historical Museum is now.
She went to high school at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School – a decision her parents made. She’s currently making up for that by having her kids go to Derby High School.
Her parents moved to Derby when she was 3 so that her dad could open a pharmacy. Her dad is now retired, but Damm Pharmacy is still around.
Moeder, 43, has seen four decades of Derby. She remembers the days when if you couldn’t find it at the trading post, you had to go to Wichita. Back then, Rock Road was two lanes.
“You had to plan your trip around the traffic,” Moeder said.
The town has grown and changed since those days, but Derby retains its small town feel, Moeder said.
Moeder has also grown and changed since those days, but ask anyone who has known her for a while, and they’ll tell you she’s the same old Becky: a happy, kind, motivated go-getter – someone who can be smart, patient and hard-working, and who hunts down new opportunities.
Dan Stang was Moeder’s sixth grade teacher 32 years ago. His first impression of her back then was that she worked hard at everything she did, Stang said, and that she was a leader.
At the time, Moeder was doing math well above her grade level.
“More than likely she would have been able to teach it herself,” Stang said.
Years later, Stang crossed paths with Moeder again. He was teaching elementary PE, and she was working as a gifted teacher. Stang said it was clear again that Moeder “was a natural-born leader.”
“She expected the best of her kids, just as people expected the best of her,” Stang said.
Moeder’s two-decade career at Derby Public Schools is hard to keep track of. In 1999, she was hired as a part-time elementary music teacher at Carlton Math Science Magnet. In 2000, she taught full-time as both a part-time elementary gifted and part-time music teacher. In 2003, she became a full-time gifted teacher.
Gifted teaching was her job for a number of years. Then in 2017, she became the interim principal at Cooper Elementary, and things started to shake up again. In 2018, she became special services coordinator. In January 2019, she became interim director of special services, then in July, she started her current position, assistant director of special services.
Now she’s readying for her newest role, which she starts this July: assistant superintendent of human resources.
Over her years at Derby schools, Moeder has had numerous accomplishments, but one thing that she’s particularly proud of is that she’s had a connection with every school in the district in some way or another.
“I feel pride in my connection to all those buildings,” Moeder said. “It helps me feel really connected to our community.”
It may sound cliché, but there’s one big reason she has stuck around so long: the people.
That includes Marsha Allen, who lived next door to Moeder in the ‘80s. Just like Stang, Allen crossed paths with Moeder again later in life.
Allen is a realtor, and she assisted Moeder with a number of things: listing Moeder’s house, selling her a house, and more.
Allen said she remembers Moeder being “very positive [and] very smart” back in the ‘80s. She said that is still true today.
Allen acknowledged that aside from hunting down opportunities, Moeder is also another kind of hunter: a literal one.
“One thing that surprised me the most, because she doesn’t look like it – she’s such an outdoors woman,” Allen said. “She hunts. She wears camouflage. She sits out in the blinds. To me that bespeaks patience.”
Hunting is Moeder’s happy place.
Her first hunting trip was eight years into her marriage, and then she “was hooked from that moment,” Moeder said.
Moeder likes to hunt with a compound bow. She mainly hunts deer, and sometimes turkeys.
“My kids love jerky, so that’s why I hunt deer,” Moeder said.
She loves being out in the woods, she said.
“I like the peacefulness,” Moeder said.
Moeder has shot about four bucks over the years – one with a rifle, and the rest with a bow.
Her favorite place to hunt is a spot along the Arkansas River. She can’t disclose the exact location because of the “hunter’s code,” she said.
She hasn’t been able to hunt as much since getting into administration, but she still goes when she can. Her current assistant superintendent opportunity is her focus now, she said.
“I’ve worked hard to get here,” Moeder said. “I’m not quite there, it doesn’t start til July, but I’m really excited, motivated and energized.”
The skills she has perfected over the years are part of her success both out in the wilderness and in the classroom.
Her patience and focus have paid off so far – and there may be more to come, Dan Stang said.
“I wouldn’t doubt if she’s the superintendent of Derby schools one of these days,” Stang said.