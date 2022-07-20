The Derby Recreation Commission hosted an Ice Cream Day at Idlewild Park in Oaklawn on July 14. To celebrate National Ice Cream Month, the DRC provided a sweet treat to beat the heat with root beer floats. The OAC summer camp enjoyed an afternoon full of summer activities from a trip to the pool to ice cream to free time in the park.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

