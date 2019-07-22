Families and friends kept cool last weekend at the Derby Recreation Commission’s “Party at the Rock,” a splash party celebrating Derby’s 150th anniversary.
The first-time event was held Friday evening at Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park, 1900 E. James St. Participants were able to enjoy the park’s water features for $5, just over half the typical daily entry fee.
Well before the park opened up for the event, long lines of attendees formed outside the gates. With over 1200 in attendance, DRC officials say they would like to host the event again in the future.
90 Proof Project, a band based in Derby, set the tone for the event with covers of popular rock and pop songs. Food trucks set up shop in the parking lot, including Freddy’s, Hot-2-Trot and Smokin’ Diner.
The splash party was held in the midst of high temperatures in Derby as a larger heat wave swept across much of the nation.
According to information from the National Weather Service of Wichita, the maximum temperature recorded Friday at the Eisenhower National Airport was 101 degrees Fahrenheit, with an average temperature of 89.
Since the start of July, NWS reports daily average temperatures have ranged from 76 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit.