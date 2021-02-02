Derby resident Thayne Ellis turned 100 years old last Tuesday. For her, the secret to staying happy throughout her life is really quite simple.
“I think the secret to my longevity is to be optimistic,” she said. “When something needs to be done, even if it’s difficult, I adjust to it.”
Ellis was born Jan. 26, 1921, moving to Kansas when she was 8 years old. The oldest of three, she lived most of her life in Wichita, graduating from Wichita High School East before marrying her first husband, Alferd, in 1940.
Though she “kind of missed” the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1919, Ellis has lived through events and times that most only learn about through history books. Still, Ellis said the present coronavirus pandemic is the toughest time she’s lived through.
“It’s completely different than anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she said. “This, I think, is the worst thing that’s happened since [the Spanish Flu].”
Ellis learned to adapt to life’s challenges early on, when her husband was drafted in World War II.
As Ellis tells it, he asked her what branch to join before traveling to Kansas City for his assignment. She recommended the Army, but he came home having enlisted in the Marine Corps.
“Well, that really shocked me because at that time the Marines were on the islands, and you know, big devastation and all,” she said. “And I was worried, but I said ‘OK, we’ll handle it.’”
Following the war, Ellis’ husband worked at The Eagle until he died after 25 years of marriage. Ellis spent most of her working life in a career in merchandising and as a manager for a youth retail store before retiring in the late 1970s.
Ellis described herself as a woman of “deep, deep faith,” saying her relationship with God has helped guide her through life. As she talked to this reporter over the phone, because of the coronavirus pandemic, her words reflected a profound gratitude for the life she’s been given.
Two of Ellis’ biggest joys are her children: Alferd, Jr. and Jackie Hyre. Her daughter lives in Derby, and her son passed away in 2020.
“I did lose my son this last year, which broke my heart. There’s nothing like losing a child – part of you goes too,” she said. “But you know, he was a little 3-pounder when he was born and they didn’t expect him to live, but I had him for 54 years so I can’t complain.”
Ellis also has two granddaughters and two great grandsons.
“I’ve been very, very fortunate.” she said. “I adjust very quickly.”
‘Like actual family’
Ellis remained single for 15 to 16 years after her first husband’s death before meeting her second husband, B. Hayden Ellis.
The two met when both of Ellis’ kids were already through college and married. She and her second husband were married for 41 years before his death in 2017.
Ellis moved to Derby Assisted Living shortly after he passed.
“I woke up one morning and I couldn’t walk,” she said. “And so I was scared to death because I was very active.”
After going through a rehabilitation program at Derby Health and Rehab, Ellis is able to walk without a cane or a walker. She said that experience encouraged her to move in permanently at the nearby Derby Assisted Living – another challenge she embraced.
“Going from my home to [assisted living] was a big change, but I realized that this is where I needed to be in case I did need help,” she said. “I’ve been very happy here. I’ve had a good life.”
Ellis said she has been comfortable and safe during her time at Derby Assisted Living. She likes to spend her time reading, walking the courtyard and keeping up with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ellis received the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine while watching the Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 24 in her Chiefs uniform.
“I always told ’em: ‘If we ever get the vaccine, I want to be first in line,’ so I got to be first in line,” she said with a laugh.
Ellis said she misses seeing her family members and the structure of ordinary life before the pandemic. But for now, her fellow residents and staffers at Derby Assisted Living are serving as her second family.
They, along with St. Mary Parish, surprised Ellis with a card shower and birthday celebration last Tuesday.
“We’re just like actual family, so that makes it very nice,” she said. “It’s a birthday I never would have imagined having like that, but it’s one that I’ll never forget.”